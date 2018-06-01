“Otiesha” charged with child rape, granted $300,000 bail

Transgender personality, Otis “Otiesha” Pearson was on Friday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on a charge of engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 years on December 24, 2017.

The 40-year-old accused of Lot 61 Station Street, Kitty, Georgetown was not required to plead to the charge when it was read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly.

He was granted bail in the sum of $300,000 and is expected to return to court on June 19, 2018.

Otis Pearson was arrested by Police on March 6, 2018 after the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) closed its investigation into the alleged misconduct in February.

According to CCPA head Ann Greene at that time, the Agency had gathered statements from a number of persons, including the young man in the middle of the controversy.

The public became enraged when Pearson was heard in an interview reporting that “he has a little boy for every day of the week”.

However, after he was bashed on social media, the transgender personality quickly defended himself, explaining that the term “little boys” was taken out of context.

He attempted to cover up his alleged transgressions by stating that the term is actually referring to persons above the legal age of consent and is also used when referring to his colleagues.

The statement quickly became a serious matter when a photo of Pearson hugging a young man was leaked on social media site Facebook.

Many users of the site were of the opinion that the young man was underage; the age of consent in Guyana being 16.

Investigations revealed that the boy was indeed below the age of 16 and was being bullied after the photos were leaked.