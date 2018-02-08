Other operators in oil and gas sector ‘positive’ for Guyana says Exxon

Having other operators in the oil and gas industry is ultimately good for building capacity in the industry, ExxonMobil’s Country Manager Rod Henson said.

Henson told the Department of Public Information (DPI), on Wednesday at the Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit and Exhibition (GIPEX), that more operators in the industry, is in “our best interest”.

“The broader we can get the base and the stronger we can get the capability here it’s going to benefit not only ExxonMobil and the government but other companies. So, I’m happy to have this level of interest.”

GIPEX is being hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown from February 7-9. ExxonMobil is a strategic partner in the summit.

Henson noted GIPEX provides the opportunity to build capacity which will be beneficial to Guyana’s oil and gas industry. “Building a network of other experts in the industry we think is really going to be beneficial and is going to help us, as we go through the years, to accelerate the capabilities in Guyana.”

The response to GIPEX by local and international companies has exceeded expectations Henson said. “It’s kind of a testament to the interest in Guyana that you can have this kind of participation in the first year,” he pointed out.

GIPEX is intended to facilitate capacity building and networking. Some 500 international and local representatives are participating in the Summit while 70 companies have exhibition booths, which are opened to the public from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Exxon and its partners have led the way in the development of Guyana’s oil and gas industry. The company is currently developing the Liza Field offshore Guyana for oil production in 2020 even as it continues exploration. To date, Exxon and its partners have made six world-class discoveries within the Stabroek Block.