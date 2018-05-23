Organisers of ‘Nothing to Laugh About’ say 11th Edition will be “hotter than ever”

The eleventh edition of ‘Nothing to Laugh About’ will be hosted at the National Cultural Center from June 1 2018 to June 4 2018; and organisers of the show promise that it will be “hotter than ever.”

Under the 2018 themes “All now we unruly” and “Somebody say seditious?” this year, the franchise, which focuses on theatrical comedy production comprising of satirical slapstick skits and stand-up comedy by some of the most seasoned actors in Guyana, intends to up its game.

“This show is dubbed as the best of those that have been done thus far. From politics to religion to trending topics, NTLA has it all! No one will be spared from the caricature,” the team said in a press statement.

The 11th edition of the show would feature performances from renowned local actors such as Michael “Credit” Ignatius, Lyndon “Jumbie” Jones, Kirwyn Mars, Clemencio Goddette, Brian Goodman, Chris Gopaul, Leza “Radica” Singh, Simone Persaud, Mark “Chinee Man” Kazim, Zoya Moore, Ashley Alfred, Kijana Lewis, Ann-Marie Singh, Mark-Luke Edwards and Jermaine Grimmond.

Tickets are available at the National Cultural Center, Gizmos and Gadgets, Elegance Jewelry, Payless Variety (Vreed-en-Hoop and Georgetown), KFC (Regent Street), Sir Mars, Survival Supermarket, Igloo Outlet (Providence) and Giftland Mall. The prices range from $1,000 to $2,500.