Opposition Leader meets with IMF team in Guyana

Opposition Leader, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo met yesterday (May 3, 2018) with the visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) team, which is conducting an assessment of the local economy.

The Leader of the Opposition shared his views on the performance of the economy and provided the team from the IMF with his, and the Parliamentary Opposition’s analysis of key productive sectors.

This publication was informed that specific issues surrounding agriculture, rice, construction, bauxite, mining and the service sectors were discussed.The closure of several sugar estates, its impact on sugar workers, their families and the ripple effects on communities, as well as the nation as a whole, were also addressed.

In a statement on the meeting, Jagdeo detailed “the vision of the PPP/C, relative to expansion and growth of the local economy, creating employment and generating opportunities for Guyanese, including those for wealth creation, among other plans – all of which could sustain, diversify and expand the traditional sectors, while supporting new productive sectors.”

The emerging oil and gas sector was also examined.