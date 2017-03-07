Opposition Leader calls out Chronicle for misleading misquote

Below is a short statement emanating from the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, Dr Bharat Jagdeo, calling out the state owned Chronicle newspaper for misquoting him during his speech on the 20th death anniversary event of Dr Cheddi Jagan.

The misquote even though just one word, significantly changes the context and interpretation of Jadeo’s speech, something which he outlined ‘may have very well been deliberate.’

See full statement below:

The attention of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition was drawn to an article published in the Chronicle Newspapers under the caption, “ Jagdeo Extends Olive Branch to PPP Defectors.” The article purports to be a coverage of the 20th death anniversary event of Dr. Cheddi Jagan, held yesterday at Babu Jaan, Port Mourant.

The article attributes the following statement to the Leader of the Opposition “we have to be welcoming; a lot of people who left and went to the AFC are delusional and are coming back.”

The Leader of the Opposition did not use the word “delusional. ” The word used was “disillusioned .” This is borne out by all the videos and audio recordings of the speech of the Leader of the Opposition.

We sincerely apologise for the error made by the Chronicle Newspapers, which may have very well been deliberate.