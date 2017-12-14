One-year-old drowns in Mocha trench, Police questioning mother

A mother of three is now being questioned by Police after the body of her one-year-old baby girl was fished out of a trench at Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Wednesday afternoon.

Dead is Amiah Eastman of Barnwell North, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to reports received, the child’s mother, Shadica Dublin,23, a domestic worker, exited her home to clean the walls of another house which is located in the same yard.

Amiah, and her siblings, ages 3 and 4 were left playing together in their wooden shack which is located just a short distance away from the house their mother was cleaning.

This publication understands that Dublin left what she was doing and proceeded to check on her children when she noticed Amiah was missing.

After futile searches were made, the mother made a report at the Mocha Police Outpost.

A search launched by officers found the baby’s body floating in a trench in the same yard.

The child was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Dublin was taken into Police custody.

The other children are said to now be in the care of their father, 24-year-old Randy Eastman.