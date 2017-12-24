One dead, another critical after Unity accident

BY Michael Younge

One person is confirmed dead while another is critical after a car veered off the road and slammed into a guard hut, at KK Gas Station which is located at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

Inews understands that the vehicle was heading for Georgetown before the accident. It had two male occupants who are said to be residents of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

“One of the men are now critical and is being rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital’, an eye witness told Inews.

The vehicle slammed into a section of the gas station which reportedly houses a workshop, the eyewitness reported.

Police are on the scene conducting their investigations.