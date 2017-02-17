Local News Official logo for Petroleum Commission launched 5

The official logo for the Petroleum Commission was revealed yesterday by the Ministry of Natural Resources. The youth winners who participated in the competition were rewarded at a ceremony at the National Library Conference room. Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman in brief remarks said, “We have a distinct passion and commitment to ensuring that Guyanese youths are directly involved and engaged in the development of this oil and gas industry, and as such a youth- focused logo competition was a natural fit.”

The competition was opened on December 14, 2016 and closed on December 27, 2016 to persons between the ages of 15 and 25. It attracted 38 youths from across Guyana with entries coming from as far as Kwakwani in Region 10. Minister Trotman noted that they were carefully evaluated against the criteria set out in the guidelines before the three finalists were selected.

Minister Trotman congratulated the three winners stating, “they can say they have contributed in the early days of oil and gas industry development in Guyana.”

Noel Sukhai of the Essequibo Coast copped the first place followed by Andre Jacobus, and Albert Narine in third position. The latter two are from Georgetown.

There was also a Facebook segment of the competition, which allowed members to vote for the one they liked best. Voting opened on January 4, 2017 and closed on January 8, 2017. Sandeep Mangal’s logo emerged the winner with 602 votes.

However, Minister Trotman said that in the final logo, “We do not claim originality because it is an amalgam of various ideas and designs. What we do claim however, is inclusivity.” The final logo is a fusion of ideas he noted, while explaining that it shows the resplendent colours of the flag of Guyana – that enduring symbol of strength, hope, wealth, unity and purpose.

According to a GINA report, Trotman said the logo itself is representative of this very principle, and is truly Guyanese, demonstrating a commitment to respecting the environment, the strength and resolve of the people, the acknowledgement of the country’s riches, and the prosperity that is to come with the effective management of the new oil and gas industry.

The Ministry is currently planning an outreach programme across the country which will inform and engage Guyanese on all matters of interest and importance within the Natural Resources sector and should commence within the next two weeks.