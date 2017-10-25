Officers under whose watch a Lusignan prisoner escaped to be charged

Three Police Constables and one Prison Officer are expected to be charged following the conclusion of investigations into the escape of prison inmate, Dellon Blake on October 4, 2017, at the Lusignan Prison.

On October 4, the rape accused was discovered missing after a verification exercise was conducted at the prison.

Police had detailed that Blake escaped from the penitentiary, using “ his bed sheet and wooden pallets to help himself over the fence on the north western side in full view of Police ranks performing duties in the guard hut tower, overlooking the new holding facility at the Prison.”

Moreover, the inmate was able to escape even though the area is well illuminated. He was re-captured two days after.

A Detective Superintendent of Police had been assigned to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Police Public Relations Officer (ag) Shivpersaud Bacchus in a press statement on Wednesday said that “… the investigation was completed and submitted for legal advice which was obtained to the effect that the (4) ranks who were performing duty on the day in question during which Dellon Blake escaped from the Lusignan Prison are to be charged under the Criminal Law Offences (Act) Chapter 8:01.”