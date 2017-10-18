Officer dies following motorcycle accident

A 39-year-old motorcyclist is now in police custody after he was involved in an accident in the wee hours of Diwali morning (Wednesday October 18 2017) resulting in the death of a member of the Guyana Defence Force.

The dead man has been identified as Devin Fraser, 28, of Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

According to Police, the accident occurred at around 02:20hrs on the Lethem Public Road.

Investigations revealed that Fraser, in the company of another person, was walking on the eastern side of the public road, heading south when a motorcycle proceeding allegedly at a fast rate and heading in the same direction collided with the Lance Corporal from behind.

As a result of the impact, the now dead man and the cyclist received injuries about their body.

They were both taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital where 28-year-old Fraser was pronounced dead on arrival and the cyclist was admitted.

Fraser’s body is presently at the said Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the rider and he was found to be above the legal limit of alcohol consumption.