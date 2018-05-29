Officer accused of ramming pickup into house granted bail

The driver of the police pickup that was allegedly involved in the incident which occurred on Tuesday May 22, 2018 on the De Hoop Public Road, Mahaica, East Coast Demerra (ECD) and resulted in extensive damage to Force Vehicle PWW 5411 was on Monday charged with dangerous driving.

Police Constable Wellon Carr, 26, of Bee Hive, ECD, who is stationed at Mahaica Police Station appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was placed on $40,000 bail and is expected to return to Court on June 22, for trial.

Police Commissioner (ag) David Ramnarine, had ordered a thorough investigation into the incident after it was reported by the police that the vehicle driven by a Police Constable Carr under the command of a Police Corporal, was proceeding west along the southern side of the road when the driver reportedly swerved further south from a cow; in the process, he allegedly lost control and the vehicle careened off the road and came to a halt after it collided with a house and turned turtle.

No one was in the house, at the time of the incident.

A Police statement said that the two ranks along with another who was seated in the back seat, received minor injuries.

According to the police, they were taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where they were treated and sent away.

Based on information received however, the law enforcement ranks, who were all in uniforms, were reportedly imbibing at the time of the accident.

INews was told that after the Police vehicle crashed, several beer bottles were seen lying on the floor of the vehicle.

However, it is alleged that a plain clothes rank arrived at the scene shortly after the accident and removed the beer bottles from the scene.