Officer accidentally shoots self with unlicenced gun- Police

A Police Subordinate Officer is now being treated at the Mabaruma Hospital after he accidentally shot himself on Monday morning at White Water, Region One.

According to information received from the police, the incident occurred at about 10:30hrs.

The officer was reportedly attempting to put the unlicenced firearm in his pants waist when it discharged one round.

INews understands that the firearm was retrieved by an Army Lieutenant at the said location and had no serial number, five live rounds and a spent shell.

The injured Subordinate Officer and a Constable are part of a joint Police/Army patrol presence in the area.

According to the Police, arrangements are being made for a Senior Detective from Criminal Investigation Department, Headquarters, to proceed to the area and commence an investigation.