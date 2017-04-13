The Office of Climate Change in the Ministry of Presidency today launched the official logo of the entity which was designed in the context of Guyana’s ‘Green’ Agenda.

The Official logo bares the tagline “Building Guyana’s Climate Resilience”, in keeping with the sustainable development goals, and meeting both the adaptation and mitigation commitments and challenges.

Janelle Christian, the Head of the Office of Climate Change explained that the logo was selected following the conclusion of an activity which began in the last quarter of 2016 where students of the Burrowes School of Art submitted designs.

Christian related that upon the event’s conclusion, prizes were offered to students whose designs attained first, second and third places.

The winning design was then submitted to experienced graphics artists who tweaked it in order for it to suit the cooperative requirements to be used as the logo for the Office.

The Head of the Office of Climate Change also explained the significance of the colours chosen for the logo.

“The green represents our commitment to climate change mitigation through green energy or renewable energy and sustainable forest management and the orange for the arrow, represents warming or heat and so that spoke to the global commitment for countries to reduce, stop climate change and keep our global emissions to 1.5 per-industrial level” said Christian.