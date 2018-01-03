Office attendant charged with conspiring to forge scrap metal export licence

A 29-year-old Kitty, Georgetown resident made his first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to a conspiracy charge.

Kamal Sutton, an office attendant, pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that he conspired with known or unknown persons to forge a scrap metal export licence in the name of Steve Bourne.

Sutton, was released on $150,000 bail by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and is expected to return to court on January 10, 2018, where statements will be presented by the prosecution.