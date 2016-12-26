Obama: I could’ve won this year’s election

In the 50-minute session, Obama repeated his suggestion Democrats had ignored entire segments of the voting population, leading to Donald Trump’s win. He implied that Hillary Clinton’s campaign hadn’t made a vocal enough argument directed toward Americans who haven’t felt the benefits of the economic recovery.

The podcast interview was Obama’s latest post-election analysis, which has focused on Democrats’ failure to convince non-urban voters and a media preoccupied with negative stories about Clinton. Obama said his party this year hadn’t made an emotional connection to voters in hard-hit communities, relying instead on policy points he said didn’t make enough of an impact.

“We’re not there on the ground communicating not only the dry policy aspects of this, but that we care about these communities, that we’re bleeding for these communities,” he said. “It means caring about local races, state boards or school boards and city councils and state legislative races and not thinking that somehow, just a great set of progressive policies that we present to the New York Times editorial board will win the day.”

“If you think you’re winning, then you have a tendency, just like in sports, maybe to play it safer,” he said, adding later he believed Clinton “performed wonderfully under really tough circumstances” and was mistreated by the media.