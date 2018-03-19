OAS committed to development of the region’s tourism product

The Organisation of American States (OAS) is committed to ensuring the growth and development of the tourism sectors within its member states, so said Conference Specialist of the OAS, Luiz Coimbra.

Louis noted that the “Government commitment, you have that, multilateral coordination, we need that; we are providing that, and the OAS is committed to doing this.”

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the OAS representative was at the time addressing a media briefing in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ boardroom to discuss activities surrounding the OAS’s 24th Congress to be held in Guyana.

Additionally, Coimbra explained that the tourism sector provides a unique opportunity for economic development to take place, without the problems associated with pollution. He stated, “Tourism nowadays is a huge economic enterprise, maybe one of the strongest industries that you can have in a country without pollution, without any of the problems regular industries can cause.”

Further, the Brazilian native reminded despite having great tourism products, the region is yet to realise its full potential, a cause the OAS is working toward, “I have to tell you guys that you have a beautiful country. You have the Amazon you have the sea for fishing you have rural areas that are ready to be a tourist area, beautiful wooden houses. You have to be proud of the beauties that you have in here.”

The OAS representative added, “We have to do better. Guyana has to do better, Brazil has to do better, the countries of the Americas can do better. Our potential can do much bigger than what we are using right now.”

The 24th Congress of OAS, which will be held at the Guyana Marriott on March 21-22, is the first event to be hosted by Guyana. Discussions will surround the development of the tourism products of its member states. The theme of the Congress is, “Connecting the Americas through sustainable tourism” and will conclude on Thursday, March 22.

Several high-level stakeholders from international tourist destinations are billed to participate, DPI said.