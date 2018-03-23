Norton donates sports equipment for schools in Batavia

Following a recent visit to the community of Batavia, in Region seven, Minister of Social Cohesion with the Responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr George Norton was informed of the need for more sporting gears in schools there.

According to a release from the Department of Social Cohesion, after returning to the coastland, Norton made swift arrangements to have a number of sports equipment donated to the community.

These include footballs, cones, cricket bats and balls, helmets, pads, tennis rackets and balls among other items.

A simply handing over ceremony was done at Minister Norton’s Main and Quamina Streets office, to Batavia’s Toshao, Eyon Boyal.

Boyal expressed sincere gratitude for the articles, noting that the materials will go a far way in the promotion and development of sports in Batavia, starting from the school level.

“Sports help our young ones to stay physically and mentally active, make friends, have fun, learn to play fairly as part of a team, and improve self-esteem,” the Minister said.

Norton believes too that sports empowers children to become well rounded and also plays an important role in promoting the Government’s Social Cohesion agenda.

“When we experience a little of everything that life has to offer, we become more appreciative of our differences, and are better able to unite and celebrate our diversities.”

Following the engagement Toshao Boyal gave all assurances that the donated gears will be cared for by all the students, teachers and coaches that will benefit from the use of them.