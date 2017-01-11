RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
OBAMA’S FAREWELL: ‘Hearts must change’ on race relations
Obama offers optimism - and warnings - in farewell address By Kevin Liptak, CNN White House Producer Chicago (CNN) Popular but politically humbled, President Barack Obama...
Norton admits corruption abounds in local health sector
- says drug procurement change led to countrywide shortages … staff pressured to cancel bids, re-tender to accommodate favoured companies ― source The explosive revelations about...
Pregnant woman dies in Berbice crash
A pregnant woman died on Monday evening at the New Amsterdam Hospital after the driver of the car in which she was traveling, lost...
Ministry considering building homes to relocate squatters
The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) plans to tackle the country’s squatting issues one community at a time. Minister within the Ministry of Communities...
Buxton to get three new pumps by end of 2017
Buxton villagers, especially farmers would no longer be affected by severe flooding after the installation of three pumping units during the course of this...
Medical team dispatched to deal with Gastro outbreak in Region 9
Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence has reported that her Ministry has dispatched a medical team to Aishalton, Shea Village and Areunaw in Region...
Nations to partner with a UK university for new MBA programme
- including specialisation in Oil and Gas Management The Directors of Nations, Dr. Brian and Mrs. Pamela O’Toole, have just returned from a four-week trip...
UPDATE: Opposition Leader writes President on GECOM list …seeks urgent meeting
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has formally written to President David Granger seeking clarity on what he (the president) interprets the qualifications are of the persons...
Wife of former Envoy to Canada, Harry Narine Nawbatt dies
Inews was informed that the wife of former Government Minister and Guyana High Commissioner to Canada, Harry Narine Nawbatt has passed away on a...
Jimmy Adams to take over new role as Director of Cricket
The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has appointed James ‘Jimmy’ Adams as its new Director of Cricket, according to a WICB statement issued earlier...