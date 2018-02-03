North Ruimveldt man busted with unlicenced gun, ammo

Ranks of a police mobile patrol commanded by a female sergeant responded to a report that a male was seen with a firearm in a public transportation vehicle that was Georgetown-bound.

According to the police, the vehicle was intercepted in the vicinity of Laparkan Shipping and a male instantly exited and attempted to flee the officers while holding tightly onto his crotch in the process.

He was pursued and apprehended. A search of his person revealed an unlicenced Taurus pistol with nine live rounds.

The 23 year-old suspect of Nutmeg Street, North Ruimveldt is being processed for court.