North Ruimveldt family home robbed by armed bandits

Police are now investigating a robbery under arms committed on a 55-year-old telephone technician attached to the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP) on Tuesday morning at his North Ruimveldt, Georgetown home.

The victim has been identified as Lyndon Williams, of lot 2312 Soufriere Street, North Ruimveldt.

According to information received, the incident occurred at around 03:00hrs on the day in question.

Williams reportedly resides in a two flat wooden and concrete structure, which is secured in a fenced yard. The man lives with his 77-year-old mother and other family members.

Police say that the man secured his home on Monday evening and went to bed, along with his other relatives. However, at around 03:00hrs, they were all awaken by a strange noise.

Williams reportedly went to investigate where the noise was coming from and it was there that he came face to face with the suspect who had entered the home from an eastern window on the upper flat.

The robber reportedly held Williams at gun point, and ordered him not to move. However, the telephone technician resisted which resulted in the perpetrator reportedly lashing him to the face with the gun.

At this point, another armed accomplice entered the home from the same window and ordered Williams and his family to sit in the living room.

The two men then proceeded to ransack the home and fled the scene with two laptop computers, one video camera, three cell phones, a quantity of gold jewellery and keys.

INews was informed that the bandits fled the scene through the western door of the house and mounted a motorcycle with an unknown licence plate and rode in a southern direction.

Upon visiting the scene, investigators reportedly lifted five sets of fingerprints.