Non Pareil pensioner’s murder: Boyfriend gets 16 years, taxi driver released

Two years after two teenaged girls were charged with murdering their father, Roger Manikram, 64, at Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara, their alleged accomplices, Veeram Dias, the boyfriend of one of the sisters, and taxi driver – Devon Brown- both admitted to their crimes at the Demerara High Court earlier today.

Dias pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to serve 16 years in prison while Brown, who plead guilty to being an accessory after the fact, was released after having served the maximum two years for his crime – time he spent awaiting trial.

The sentences were handed down by Justice Sandhill Kissoon who considered the facts presented by Prosecutor Mandell Moore.

The court heard that Dias bashed the man’s head in with an axe and that he placed the man’s body into Brown’s car before he later dumped the 64-year-old at Coldingen Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on April 2, 2016.

Brown breathed a sigh of relief after Justice Kissoon told him he was free.He was represented by Attorney Dexter Todd while Dias was represented by Attorney Latchmi Rahamat.

On April 2, 2016 Manikam’s body was discovered wrapped in construction plastic and dumped on the Railway Embankment at Coldingen, ECD the morning after he was murdered.