NOC teen escapees recaptured following prison break

Two juveniles who are presently serving their time at the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) located at Onderneeming village on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) escaped from the facility on Friday last.

However, due to intensified efforts by the Police from G Division (Essequibo Coast/Islands), both teenagers have since been recaptured at different locations and taken into custody.

According to information reaching this publication, 16-year-old Chris Charles of lot 34 Friendship, East Bank Demerara was sentenced to two years for simple larceny, while Noel Husbands of 667 Parfait Harmony, West Bank Demerara was sentenced to one-year for damage to property.

At around 19:00h on February 17, they were both in their holding cell on the western side of the compound of the institution. However, one of the guards, during a routine check, discovered the grill work on the western side of the cell was opened.

Further checks revealed that the two male juveniles were missing. Following their escape, there were reports that two were seen in some bushes in the compound.