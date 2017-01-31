No VAT increases for CJIA airport car park, security fees- CEO

…says company will absorb loss of income

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) will not be charging the 14 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) airport security fees nor will it increase the current car park fees by 14 per cent, which will be effective Wednesday February 1, 2017.

This is according to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CJIA, Ramesh Ghir, who explained that, after serious consideration, the airport’s Board of Directors decided that the Airport Corporation would absorb the loss of income.

“The Board opined that it would have been unreasonable to add VAT to fees that were recently increased. Instead, the Corporation would bear that loss,” Ghir stated.

As it pertains to the Airport car park, the company had increased the fees in July of this year to $500 for cars, vans, pickups (4x4s) and minibuses, $600 for trucks and large buses and $1500 for vehicles staying overnight.

Meanwhile, VAT will be charged on all other categories of income. All airport operators were officially notified of the new tax charges the CJIA release outlined.