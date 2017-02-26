Home Local News No proof of improvements in Guyana – TIGI
No proof of improvements in Guyana – TIGI
Local News INEWS -
…score lacks statistical significance Government should hold back on its self praises over Guyana’s recent rank in the world, with respect to the Transparency International’s...
English Sathya Sai Blues bhajan singer finds Guyana connection
Local News INEWS -
…her ancestor was source of name for Buxton village Sathya Sai devotee Dana Gillipsie, who had adapted her singing of Blues to Bhajans after visiting...
ScotiaBank suffers $243M in loan loss expenses last year
… slashes non-performing loans by 50 % ScotiaBank Guyana has managed to cut its losses from loans, including bad loans by almost half when comparisons...
15-yr-old girl rescued during Essequibo Coast TIP raid
24-yr-old woman also rescued from Airy Hall bar Two women were rescued on the Essequibo Coast in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) when Police, in collaboration with...
THE PIPER: Mashramani
In 1970, Guyana became a Republic, cutting all ties with Britain and replacing the representative of the Queen, the Governor-General, with our own President....
Govt buckling under pressure, using political vendetta to ‘convict persons in the press’- PPP
The Peoples Progressive Party has responded in a strongly worded statement to the comments made by Public Security Minister, Khemraj Ramjattan. Ramjattan purported in Kaieteur...
PSC ‘deeply saddened’ at passing of Kenneth Joseph
The Private Sector Commission(PSC) has extended sincere condolences to the family of Mr Kenneth Joseph, and to the members of the National Association of...
Kim Jong-Nam killing: Suspect ‘was paid $90 for baby oil prank’
(BBC) An Indonesian woman arrested for the murder of the half-brother of North Korea's leader has said she was given 400 Malaysian ringgits ($90;...
Guyana’s unemployment will rise with Digicel’s firings
The Caribbean territory stands to be affected as corporate telecommunications giant Digicel gears up to slash its global workforce by 25 per cent. Chief Executive...
Yellow fever vaccine shortage affecting travel- Ramsammy
Below is a commentary on the shortages of medicines, particularly yellow fever vaccines by Dr Leslie Ramsammy, a former Minister of Health under the...