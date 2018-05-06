No arrests as Better Hope contractor’s murder probe continues

Almost two weeks after 29-year-old Denis Nandlall of Lot 21 Lalchan Street, Better Hope South, East Coast Demerara was shot dead, the Police are yet to make an arrest.

This was according to Crime Chief Paul Williams during a telephone interview on Saturday, who further stated that since there were no eyewitnesses to the shooting, solving the crime could be more challenging.

He nevertheless added that the Police are working with several leads, but none have led to any success thus far. Williams reiterated that the Police will continue their investigations into the cold-blooded murder.

On the other hand, the parents of the dead contractor are awaiting justice for their son. They are also yet to ascertain the motive for the murder, claiming that the young man had no known issues with anyone.

Nandlall was gunned down at about 23:15h on April 28 in front of his home by one of two men on pedal cycles.

It was reported that the young man and a few relatives were having a few drinks in the yard and Nandlall left for the front of the house but soon after he was heard telling someone “Come back tomorrow, the man ain’t deh home.”

This was followed by a loud explosion and as the relatives rushed to enquire, they saw the young man lying on the ground with blood gushing from his back.

Nandlall was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital for emergency medical treatment but later succumbed to his injures. Based on reports received, the two men whose faces were covered with hoodies fled the scene.