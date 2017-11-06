NIS employee charged for causing death by dangerous driving

A 47-year-old father of four appeared before the court of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Monday morning in the company of his lawyer where he denied a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

It is alleged that Dwayne Gonsalves, on November 3, 2017, at Barr and James Street, Albouystown, drove motor pickup GVV 8249 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Ronaldo Jaundoo.

According to the lawyer, the accused who is an employee of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), suffers from hypertension and his blood pressure was at the time of the accident, beyond elevated.

Meanwhile, Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that on the day in question the accused was proceeding north along Barr Street approaching James Street when he failed to adhere to a stop light, subsequently colliding with a motorcycle which was at the time proceeding east on the northern side of James Street.

The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries to the head and various parts of his body and was pronounced dead by medical experts upon arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

A breathalyzer test conducted on Gonsalves proved negative for alcohol consumption.

The court prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that a life was lost as a result of the defendant’s alleged recklessness, however the Magistrate was inclined to grant bail fixed to the sum of $600,000.

Gonsalves will return to court on November, 27, 2017.