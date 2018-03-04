Nine arrested in WCD during Phagwah day drug bust

Nine persons, inclusive of a female, are now in police custody after they were apprehended in different villages on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) by ranks during a drug bust on Phagwah Day.

According to reports, the bust lasted from 14:00hrs to 19:00hrs on Friday.

This online publication was informed that five persons were arrested in De Kendren, West Coast Demerara (WCD) when ranks swooped down at a known “drug hut”.

With the use of detection dogs, the ranks were able to unearth some 2508 grams of cannabis stashed in a drum.

One person was also apprehended in Goed Fortuin and Four in Tuschen, where 25.8 grams and 285 grams of cannabis were discovered respectively.

The arrested persons are now being processed for Court.