Night club shooting leaves 1 hospitalised

A 39-year-old cosmetologist was on Monday morning injured following a shooting incident at a city night club located on Sussex Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

The injured woman has been identified as Stacy Robinson of Waterloo Street, Georgetown.

According to information received, at approximately 02:40hrs, Robinson was reportedly in the lower flat of the City Vybz Night Club with a group of other persons when a loud explosion was heard.

Moments later, the woman recalled feeling a burning sensation on her hand and upon looking down, she observed blood.

An alarm was immediately raised and she was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was treated and admitted for a gunshot wound to her left palm.

Her condition has been listed as stable.

An investigation has since been launched into the incident.