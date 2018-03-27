NGSA starts tomorrow, CEO confident of improved performances

Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson is confident of improvement in this year’s National Grade Six Assessment’s (NGSA) results.

With 14,551 students registered to sit the examination on March 28-29, Hutson assured that the Ministry of Education has been engaged in a multiplicity of programmes and activities “to ensure that the performance of our children is much better.”

“We have been working assiduously to improve performance. Last year we enjoyed the improvement in Mathematics and all the other subject areas showed marked improvement with exception of Social Studies which was consistent, but the other subject areas Science, Mathematics and (English) Language we saw improvement so we’re hoping to not only sustain the performance this year, but we are looking to excel” he said in a DPI release.

Hutson noted that there has been a marked improvement in the ministry’s use of technology, that will also play a part in the children’s performance.

“We have been working with STEM Guyana, and they’ve built an app that we have been using, allowing our children to access educational material on their devices. The Ministry of Education itself would have procured a smart classroom at NCERD and we have been interacting with children from Region 1, 2, & 3, with the assistance of E-Governance.”

The CEO also mentioned one such tech-programme, the ‘Success Maker’, which allows students to do classwork on the computer. The programme only permits children to advance after they are successful at particular stages, therefore regulating and helping them to perform better.

The CEO offered encouragement to those students sitting the exams. “I really want to encourage our children to be focused… I believe that last minute preparation can take you a far way because you can actually see an access information that will help you well, take this time to do revision and get rest, wake early, get yourselves to the center and be well positioned to do well because you will do well.”

The results of the examinations are expected to be out at the end of June.