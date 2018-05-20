Ngidi, Raina knock Kings XI out; Royals secure playoffs spot

The equation was steep but simple for Kings XI Punjab. They had to win by a minimum of 53 runs to leapfrog to the fourth playoff spot, but Lungi Ngidi’s brutal spell of 4 for 10, followed by a patient innings from Suresh Raina slashed Kings XI’s hopes and knocked them out of the IPL. The result secured Rajasthan Royals’ fourth place in the playoffs.

The evening started with Kings XI on 12 points, but with a net run rate of -0.490. Royals – who finished their league stage on Saturday – were already on 14 points but with a much better net run rate (-0.250), forcing Kings XI to chase a big win against Chennai Super Kings.

But that wasn’t to be as CSK recovered from 27 for 3 to thwart Kings XI’s challenge. After posting 153, Kings XI needed to restrict CSK to 100 or under, but were knocked out as soon as the hosts went past that score in the 15th over. Eventually, Raina steered CSK to a comfortable five-wicket win, and ensured they finished second on the points table. (cricinfo)