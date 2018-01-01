New year’s message from the PPP/C

Together we can confront new challenges.

The dawn of a New Year offers an opportune moment for reflection on successes and failures, an assessment of strengths and weaknesses, the charting of relevant courses for personal advancement, and the move forward for the collective prosperity as a nation.

In reflecting on 2017, Guyanese faced many challenges – our democratic gains were challenged and the areas where other gains were made saw setbacks. However, the resoluteness of our people proved unwavering, demonstrating that the spirit of the Guyanese people will not be broken in times of adversity. This is commendable and a hallmark of our people.

While 2018, will bring new challenges, it is the People’s Progressive Party’s fervent hope that the New Year will also bring success and joy to all of our people. It is our Party’s wish that all Guyanese will remain steadfast in hope and that Guyanese will assiduously endeavor to work for the betterment of our nation and fellow citizens. May we all be imbued with a sense of renewal, activism and enthusiasm as we embark on a New Year. May our humanitarian spirit remain strong as we keep in thoughts and prayers those who have been placed at a disadvantage. As we herald the beginning of a New Year, the People’s Progressive Party takes this opportunity to extend to Guyanese at home and in the Diaspora and their extended families, best wishes for a peaceful, prosperous and productive 2018. The People’s Progressive Party would also like to take this opportunity to commend and recognize the growing support of our Guyanese brothers and sisters both locally and overseas. This strengthens us and fortifies our resolve so that together we can confront whatever challenges the New Year can bring. Once again best wishes for a joyous New Year!