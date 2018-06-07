New Wharf for Timehri Docks

The construction of a new timber wharf at the Timehri Docks is expected to bring much relief to Demerara River farmers and East Bank Demerara residents.

Chairperson of the Regional Democratic Council for Demerara-Mahaica, Genevieve Allen was quoted by the Department of Public Information (DPI) during a recent interview as saying that the $13.9 Million wharf forms part of the region’s approved capital works for the current financial year.

Further, Allen said the facility will aid commercial activities and improve livelihoods.

“They will have improved facilities for them to come and ply their trade within the region and also further afield,” the Chairperson explained. The wharf replaces a dilapidated facility.

According to Allen, timber revetments are also being constructed in several communities within the Region; at the Huntley pump station and Cane Grove, on the East Coast of Demerara, and at Goed Success and Craig on the East Bank Demerara.