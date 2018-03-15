New GuySuCo board ad: ‘Timing of publications in newspapers an issue’- Harmon

As it pertains to the publication of the new Board of the Directors of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), State Minister Joseph Harmon confirmed today that there is an issue with the timing of publications in the newspapers.

Government holding company, the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL’s) on Wednesday published in the local newspapers the members of the new GuySuCo Board of Directors.

This comes on the heels of the State Minister telling reporters at the post Cabinet press briefing last Friday that Cabinet was still deliberating on the new GuySuCo board members.

In fact, Harmon during the sidelines of an event held earlier today reiterated that the matter is still being considered by Cabinet.

“As I said at the last time I spoke to the media that this is a matter that is engaging Cabinet and it still is” he said.

However, Harmon when questioned, if Cabinet was upset with the advertisement given that it was published when the matter is still engaging Cabinet, posited that “there is some issue with respect to the timing of publications in the newspapers but I think that is all that it is, a matter of timing of publications. But I can say to you that the work that’s going on in GuySuCo is continuing and as far as I am concerned I believe that the direction that they are going in is a good direction.”

According to the advertisement, the new Board was approved by Cabinet on February 26, 2018 and the appointments took effect on March 1.

Moreover, the published advertisement outlined that the head of NICIL’s Special Purpose Unit (SPU) Colvin Health-London was named Chairman of the new board while the other members include: Fritz McLean, Komal Singh, Verna Adrian, Vishnu Panday, Annette Arjoon, Arianne Mc Lean, Roshan Khan and George Jervis.

The other two names to be added to the list of the 11-member board will be GuySuCo executives. Their names will be announced when the appointments are confirmed.