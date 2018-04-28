New government compound for Mahdia

Moves are apace to bolster regional development service in Mahdia, Region Eight.

According to Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO), Gavin Gunga a plot of land has been identified along Brian Sucre’s Junction in Mahdia to house several government offices including the Guyana Revenue Authority, Guyana Lands and Survey and Guyana Forestry Commission.

This new compound will complement the two others in Mahdia which houses the Regional Administration and the fire station which is currently being constructed.

The compound will also facilitate the building of a town hall, a Magistrates Court along with new apartments.

According to the REO, the Guyana Water Incorporated had already indicated their need for a space in the compound to build their office.

“Other agencies are expected to come on board, so we can have all the services provided in the town for the people of Mahdia and other parts of Region Eight,” Gunga added.

It is expected with the new government compound coming on stream, 180 house lots in the vicinity of the compound, will finally be occupied.

The bolstering of the government services, is part of upgrading of the Region Eight community to township status.