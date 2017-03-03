New CH&PA board appointed

Cabinet has approved the appointment of the membership of the new Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) Board of Directors.
According to the government, the board reflects a diverse membership with representatives from municipalities across Regions 1, 4, 6 and 10, and several fields which include an attorney, medical doctor, engineer, and environmentalist among others.
The new board will be effective for a period of two years with effect from February 1, 2017.
The board members are as follow:
- Chaitram HarryPersaud, Anna Regina Town Council
- Winifred Heywood, New Amsterdam Town Council
- Ranwell Jordan, Georgetown, Mayor and City Council
- Tricia Hamer, Rose Hall Town Council
- Shantaram Sugrim, Corriverton Town Council
- Brian Lewis, Linden Town Council
- Sonia Gumbs-Luke, Environmental Protection Agency
- Michael Hutson, Guyana Lands and Surveys Commissions
- Naresh Mangar, Central Board of Health
- Egbert Carter, an expert in engineering
- Mallika Mootoo
- Glenyss James
- Heather Martins
- Thandi McAllister
- Reverend Elsworth Williams
The life of the old (CH&PA) Board of Directors concluded in 2016 as the government commenced the process of a reviewing of all state boards, agencies and commissions as part of paving the way for upward mobility of younger persons to lead these bodies.