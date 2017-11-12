Home Local News “New buildings won’t transform UG” – valedictorian
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
“New buildings won’t transform UG” – valedictorian
Local News INEWS -
…says change in attitude needed The 25-year-old International Relations student who copped the Best Graduating Student prize at this year’s convocation believes an overhaul in...
Adolescent, men’s health clinic launched in Mahdia
Local News INEWS -
Three adolescent and a men’s health clinics were launched on Thursday, in Mahdia. The collaborative initiative between the Ministry of Public Health and the United...
Lovestruck Dominican woman fined, deported
A Dominican woman who claimed that she fell in love with a Guyanese and, as such, overstayed in the country was on Friday fined...
Frequent shooting incidents at Puruni Landing leave residents in fear
Residents of Puruni, Mazaruni (Region Seven) remain fearful for their safety as gun-related activities at a bar in the area continue to terrorise them. The...
West Indies to tour Pakistan in March for T20 series
by Nagraj Gollapudi and Umar Farooq (ESPNcricinfo) A full-strength West Indies team is expected to land in Lahore next March for a three-match Twenty20 series...
Letter: We must do a Means Test to determine a liveable pension
Dear Editor, Recently there have been discussions between the respective Unions and the Government on increased wages and salaries for public servants and for teachers. What...
Tax Reform recommendations: Some will be implemented, some won’t- Jordan
The much-vaunted Tax Reform Committee report, which contained a number of recommendations to the coalition Government — including recommendations that ministers and the President...
UN undertakes major study on infrastructural damage in Dominica
ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is undertaking a nation-wide study on the damage caused Dominica's infrastructure as a result...
Businesses donate millions to Hurricane Relief Fund
The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Friday received cheques from several local businesses in aid of the Hurricane Relief Fund totalling millions of dollars. Some...
Public in the dark about Camp St Prison fire, jail break- Opposition
...to demand answers in National Assembly In the wake of the fire which gutted the Camp Street Prison, and Government resolving against another Commission of...