New Board of Directors for GPHC

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, today, announced the names of persons who will comprise the new Board of Directors for the Guyana Public Hospital Corporation, GINA said. The minister said that based on the experience and qualification of each appointed member, issues that are currently faced by the GPHC should be addressed in a more timely and efficient manner.

Kessaundra Alves who has a Certificate in Legal Education and a Masters’ Degree in Law specializing in Health Law, Ethics and Policy has been named chairperson of the Board. Lawrence said Alves is quite suitable for the position based on her qualifications.

Other members of the board include Dr. Holly Alexander, Dr. Ivelaw Sinclair, Collette Adams (representing the Ministry of Public Health), Sonya Roopnauth (representing the Ministry of Finance), Cleopatra Barkoye (representing the nurses) and Kempton Alexander (representing the Guyana Public Service Union). Acting Chief Executive Officer of the GPHC, Allan Johnson and Director of Medical and Professional Services, Sheik Amir, will continue to be ex officio members of the board, according to GINA.