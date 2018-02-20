New Amsterdam home invasion by gang of 5 leaves family traumatised

A New Amsterdam family is now traumatised and counting their losses after a gang of five men, all armed with guns, invaded their home on Sunday morning.

According to information received, the incident occurred at around 11:35hrs on the day in question.

The victims were identified as businessman Ameer Bacchus, 44, and his wife, Somawattie Bacchus, 40, both of Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

Somwattie Bacchus explained to this media group that the family had just concluded a gathering and her brother had left to take her brother-in-law home.

She recalled that shortly after, her brother returned home and her husband went to open the gate for him.

Bacchus said that at the time, she was seated in her kitchen when she heard a voice say, “tell she don’t move.”

The woman explained that as she turned around, a man was holding a gun to her husband’s head.

The perpetrator then lashed the 44-year-old businessman to the back of his head with the weapon, causing him to fall to the ground in an unconscious state.

At that time, this online publication understands that, there were three men in the house while two kept watch outside.

“Them start fuh kick he and then I ask why them beating he, why y’all don’t take what ya’ll want and go… I bend down fuh help me husband and then the bandit start to kick me up in my face and back and asking for my bangle and the cash,” the visibly shaken woman related.

Bacchus further noted that she ordered her 14-year-old son, who was in the room, to hand over the family’s cash and jewelry to the bandits.

However, after receiving the items, the gunmen appeared to be dissatisfied.

“Them seh that them aint want dat alone that them want the money in the wardrobe,” the woman said, adding that she had no other valuables in the house.

While the robbery was on-going, Bacchus’ sister-in-law who resides in a house behind their own, arrived from work.

The sister-in-law told this online publication that as she passed their home, a masked gunman attempted to grab her but she managed to flee into her home and locked the door.

The woman then proceeded to raise and alarm and the police was reportedly contacted.

However, by the time the law enforcement ranks arrived at the scene, the bandits had already made good their escape with several cellular phones, a Samsung tablet, a total of $90,000 in cash and an estimated $200,000 in jewellery.

An investigation has been launched.