New $186M dorm for hinterland students being constructed at Liliendaal- Allicock

Come 2018, tertiary level hinterland students will be housed in a new dormitory facility outfitted with all the necessary amenities. The building is being constructed at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara at the cost of $186 million.

The facility will accommodate some 120 hinterland students who are furthering their studies at higher institutes of learning on the coast. These include the Government Technical Institute (GTI), Carnegie School of Economics, the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) and the University of Guyana (UG).

According to release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock recently visited the construction site where the contractors were diligently working to meet the deadline for the project. The minister was satisfied with the level of work done thus far and anticipates that the dormitory will be completed early next year.

“I am eager as everyone else, for this facility because this accommodation is urgently needed for the hinterland students to further their studies,” Minister Allicock emphasised.

The building is being constructed in the same geographic space as the Hinterland Student Dormitory at Liliendaal, which currently houses a few of the students. Other students are being accommodated by guardians, family members and at the Amerindian Hostel.

Over the past 10 years, an estimated 600 students have benefited from hinterland scholarships to attend a number of tertiary institutions on the coast.