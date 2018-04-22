New $141M Sea Sluice to be constructed at D’Edward

A $141.6M contract has been awarded to the Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited for the construction of four door sea sluice for the Mahaica-Mahaicony Abary Agriculture Development Authority (MMA/ADA).

To be constructed at the D’ Edward Village, West Bank Berbice, in Region five the workd will be supervised by E&A Consultants Incorporated which was awarded some $16M to do so.

The contracts were officially singed by Courtney Benn and Ansha Ally of E&A Consultants in the MMA/ADA Boardroom on April 20.

General Manager of MMA/ADA Aubrey Charles signed on behalf of the authority in the presence of committee members.

The project is expected to be completed within eighteen months.