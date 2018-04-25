Neal and Massy security guard accused of theft charged

A security officer who was formerly attached to Neal and Massy was on Wednesday before the Courts charged with stealing from the said company.

Twenty-year-old Shequan Williams of Macaw Drive, East Bank Demerara (EBD) denied the allegation put to him by Magistrate, Fabayo Azore.

The charge against him alleged that he on April 20, 2018 at Lot “O” Ruimveldt, Georgetown stole some $434,900 from Neal and Massy.

However, Police Prosecutor Simone Payne who did not disclose the facts of the case had no objections to bail being granted.

This was granted in the sum of $100,000 and the accused is expected to return to Court on May 30, 2018.