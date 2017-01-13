NCN Chairman Bish Panday resigns

…cites time as a major factor

Chairman of the Board of the National Communication Network (NCN) Bishwa Panday resigned from the post, effective December 31, 2016.

Panday, who was appointed back in September 2015, told Guyana Times on Thursday that he has not been able to dedicate valuable time to the task. He said someone who has the time should be allowed the position.

According to him, he has given almost a year and a half in service to the organisation. He stressed however, that there has not been any problem.

Panday, a renowned insurance broker, was appointed to the post on September 5, 2015.

The State-owned National Communications Network has been in the spotlight of late. Only recently, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lennox Corlette came under fire for removing veteran broadcaster Ron Robinson as the Programme Manager.

Robinson, who was on extended probation, said he received a letter from the entity’s Board of Directors indicating that he was not confirmed for the position as Programme Manager and was told his last day would be Friday, January 6, 2016.

According to the veteran broadcaster, following his appointment back in May last year, he was placed on probation and in September, he was informed that the probation period would be extended to December 31, 2016.

However, instead of a confirmation letter, he was given a dismissal notice. While the letter did not state the reason behind the decision, he believes that it was a “personal” attack by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lennox Cornette.

Moreover, he asserted that the CEO may have an issue with him over his (Robinson’s) close friendship with former Deputy General Manager of GTT, now deceased, Terry Holder. Upon his appointment last year, Cornette was accused of forging Holder’s signature almost two decades ago while being employed with GTT.

The organisation’s Director, Imran Khan, also resigned last year in protest of the appointment of Corlette.

Back in March 2016, Panday was bashed for appointing the very Corlette as CEO of the company. An online media outlet reported on a leaked email exchange which suggested that the Chairman took it upon himself to appoint Cornette, despite objections from other Board members who reportedly argued that his candidacy should be disqualified since his employment at the Guyana Telephone Telegraph (GTT) came to an end in 1999, after it was discovered he forged the signature of then Deputy General Manager, Terry Holder.

Panday had however denied those claims. (Guyana Times)