NCN CEO resigns as power struggle deepens at state entity

BY MICHAEL YOUNGE

Chief Executive Officer for National Communications Network (NCN)Lennox Cornette has tendered his resignation from the entity as an internal power struggle and rift for total control deepens.

Cornette’s resignation has been accepted by the Board’s Chairman Enrico Woolford and will take effect on March 15, 2018. He is expected to proceed on accumulated leave sometime during January next year.

Inews understands that the Board had continuously voiced concerns over Cornette’s leadership style and inability to implement its decisions in a timely and effective manner. It had also related concerns over the management of key internal departments which were still bleeding the company’s finances.

“There is also a lot of power rifts and fighting between Mr Wooldford and Cornette for control. They hardly agree. In the end, the employees suffered and the company was not achieving its objectives. The Prime Minister is aware of the concerns of the Board and Cornette too has had his ear”, a Senior Manager at the company told Inews this morning.

Cornette’s resignation also comes at a time when his contract is nearing an end.

“He knows that it will not be renewed by any board which Mr Wooldford heads. So he basically bit the bullet”, the Manager related.

Cornette’s suitability for the top post came in for question after he was selected ahead of several more suitably qualified individuals including Woolford.

He replaced Molly Hassan who served as the entity’s last CEO under the former PPP Government. She too resigned citing concerns about the manner in which she was being treated following the change of Government back in 2015.