NBS employees charged with 8 counts of false imprisonment

Three employees attached to the New Building Society (NBS) were on Wednesday slapped with eight counts of false imprisonment when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Anil Kishun, Anil Beharry and Dika Tularam all pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

The court heard that on January 23, 2018, the trio confined eight persons- identified as Shawn Kalicharan, Alex Green, Goodish Singh, Patrick Higgins, Martin Brown, Jire Arjune, Ganesh Herah and Joseph Allen- against their will in the NBS, Republic Avenue branch.

The accused were granted self bail and asked to return to court on March 26, where they will appear before Magistrate Dylon Bess.

INews had reported that on the day in question, Lawyers representing former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the New Building Society (NBS), Maurice Arjoon – who was recently awarded over $59M in judgment from the High Court over his wrongful dismissal case- in the company of High Court Marshals, descended onto the NBS headquarters to levy on the company’s assets in a bid to recoup the pension owed to Arjoon.

The bank, which is appealing the $59M award, allegedly locked its doors to the institution, trapping the persons outlined above inside.

Following the standoff, a cheque to the tune of $59.3M was made out to Arjoon after the Police had to intervene.