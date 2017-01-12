Natural Resources Ministry brokers one-off deal between Bosai, Rusal

… to ship 24 tonnes of bauxite to China

The Natural Resources Ministry says it has assisted in successfully brokering a one-off agreement between Chinese-owned bauxite company Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc and Russian-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI), a subsidiary of bauxite giant RUSAL to dispatch a 24-tonne shipment of bauxite to China.

According to the Natural Resources Ministry via a release “this agreement, brokered over the past few days, will allow for Bosai Minerals Inc. to utilise – for one shipment only – the services of the transhipment station located in the mouth of the Berbice River and which is operated by Oldendorff Carriers – a sub-contractor of BCGI.”

Prior to this arrangement, Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc would utilise a transhipment station located in Trinidad before onward shipment of the bauxite to Bosai’s international markets.

The Natural Resources Ministry says that because of the agreement, Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc will be able to dispatch a 24-tonne shipment of bauxite to China. “The vessel ‘Hua An Sheng’, into which the bauxite will be loaded, is expected in Port New Amsterdam today January 12, 2016. This vessel has been deemed too large to transit the Demerara River to Bosai’s Linden operations.Therefore, four smaller vessels will be transporting shipments of between 5,000 and 6,000 tonnes each from Bosai’s operations in Linden to Port New Amsterdam where their cargo will be transferred onto the ‘Hua An Sheng’.”

According to the release It is hoped that this one-off use of the Oldendorff Carriers’ transhipment facility between Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc and Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc will evolve into a longer term arrangement to the benefit of not only the two parties involved, but also to the people of Guyana.

The Ministry of Natural Resources says is happy to have played a part in brokering this arrangement between the two bauxite companies operating in Guyana with the expectation that it will assist Bosai in meeting and exceeding targets that both its principals and the Government of Guyana have set and hails the efforts of the companies in recognising the value of the manifold benefits and synergies that can emerge from cooperation and sharing of facilities.