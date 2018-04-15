Nationwide search launched for female double murderer

A nationwide search has now been launched to find a woman who Police say allegedly shot and killed her husband before she shot and killed a woman whose identity she has now assumed.

The fifty six year old woman, Lois Reiss of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota reportedly killed her husband on March 23 3018.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is now reporting that Reiss’s husband, David’s body was found in the home the couple shared with multiple gunshots wounds.

He was reported missing by his work partner which prompted Police to carry out a search when the discovery was made.

Following her husband’s killing, Reiss was seen at a Casino in Nothwood, Iowa.

Shockingly, Police in Fort Myers Beach, Florida sent out a wanted bulletin for Reiss who is suspect in the murder of 59 year old Pamela Hutchinson who was killed similar to David on April 9 2018.

Hutchinson’s cash, credit cards, identification and car were all found stolen, police said.

There was no connection between Reiss and Hutchinson, but Dodge County sheriffs said Reiss’ mode of operation was to befriend women before stealing their identity.