Nagamootoo picketed
...for celebrating birthday in Berbice as 400+ sugar workers fired Following the revelation that multiple workers attached to the Rose Hall Estate are being laid...
Guyana building public service capacity to combat TIP, refugee protection
Guyana will be represented at the second participatory meeting on the framework of the Interpol project to combat human trafficking in the Caribbean. The meeting,...
Exxon contract to be made public in December – Harmon
Minister of State, Joseph Harmon said that the contract between international oil giant, Exxon Mobil and the Government of Guyana, along with its terms...
Windies in a good place, says pleased Holder
(CMC) West Indies captain Jason Holder believes his side's outing in the lone tour match against New Zealand A last weekend, has left them...
Guyanese among Caribbean nationals detained during US immigration sweep
(CMC) The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) says several Caribbean nationals were among 55 immigrants detained in New York during a six-day...
Record fall in migration to UK in year after Brexit vote
(Reuters) Net migration to Britain fell by the largest amount on record in the 12 months after the Brexit vote, with more than three-quarters...
Jamaican pastor pleads guilty to sex crimes
(Jamaica Gleaner) Moravian pastor Rupert Clarke has pleaded guilty to two counts of having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16 years...
Budget 2018: Nothing to bridge gap between hinterland and coast – PPP
While President David Granger has repeatedly spoken of the need to make rural communities more modernised and provide these villages with the same level...
GuySuCo starts to lay off Rose Hall Estate sugar workers
…“bleak Christmas” in sight – Chand The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has started laying off workers from the Rose Hall Estate in Berbice despite Government’s...
Govt to determine Top Cop’s fate
… when he returns from 'special leave' President David Granger on Wednesday told media operatives that when Top Cop, Seelall Persaud returns from his leave...