Murdered teacher: Implicated ex-boyfriend released on bail, officers under close arrest

The ex-boyfriend of 22-year-old Kescia Branche -who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital while being treated after she was brutally beaten- along with the four Police Constables who were detained by investigators for questioning, have been released.

This is according to acting Crime Chief Paul Williams, who told this publication that the ex-boyfriend was released on bail, while the Police Constables have also been released but remain under close arrest.

Investigators are now said to be pursuing the driver whose taxi Branche used on the night of the incident.

The Richard Ishmael Secondary School teacher’s battered body was discovered in an unconscious state on the morning of November 5 at Princes Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she later succumbed without ever regaining consciousness.

A post-mortem examination conducted determined that she died of haemorrhaging due to blunt trauma to the head.

Branche, of Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown, had left home for a night of partying. (Kizzy Coleman)