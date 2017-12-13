Murdered BV teen was not sexually assaulted- PME reveals

The post mortem examination (PME) conducted on 18-year-old Raynelle Benfield has confirmed that the former Qualfon employee whose body was found in a Beterverwagting (BV) cemetery on Monday last with her pants pulled down below her waist was not sexually assaulted.

Investigators were working on the theory that since the teen’s body was found with her head mutilated and her pants pulled down, she may have been sexually assaulted.

Police confirmed that the PME conducted by Dr Nehaul Singh gave the cause of death as blunt trauma caused by a blunt object.

The PME also revealed that Benfield, of Lot 99 Canterbury Walk, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was still alive at the time when the injuries found about her body were inflicted.

However, burn marks found about her body were revealed to be consistent with sun burns.

So far, there has been no breakthrough in the case, even though five suspects are currently being questioned in relation to the murder, a Police in the “C” Division that is close to the investigation has confirmed.

This publication was told that the teen left home on Saturday morning for work and after she did not return home that evening, her relatives were under the impression that she was working overtime.

They, however, received a call informing them that her body was found in the cemetery. Her colleagues stated that they last saw her around 18:00hrs on Saturday last.