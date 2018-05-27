Murder suspect nabbed after 18 years on the run 

After 18 years on the run, a Logwood Enmore, East Coast Demerara resident was this morning nabbed by ranks of ‘C’ Division at Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

The man was wanted for the murder of Daniel Singh who was chopped to death in 2000 at his East Coast Demerara home. In addition he was wanted for the attempted murder of the victim’s daughter, Bahgwantie Singh who was severely chopped about the body.

Further, Inews learnt that the suspect also hacked several dogs to death during the chopping spree. The man, Deonarine Bhihari is in police custody and is expected to be arraigned later in the week.